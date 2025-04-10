Lessons From Uromi

Share

The alarming state of insecurity nationwide came to the fore on March 27, 2025 through the gory bloodletting that occurred in Uromi, commercial hub of the Edo Central Senatorial Zone where 16 men were burnt to death by local vigilante.

Eleven others managed to escape. Initial reports described the victims as criminals who were armed to the teeth but concealed their weapons. Due diligence was allegedly applied and more startling discoveries unfolded. The truck conveying the men was full of neatly arranged naira notes.

However, some of the survivors claimed that they were hunters from Kano, who were on their way back home from Port Harcourt after a hunting expedition. Defending the weapons found in their possession, they argued that there was legal police permit which they showed the vigilante.

Jungle justice is condemnable. The proper thing to do when suspected criminals are apprehended is to hand them over to law enforcement agencies.

There are relevant constitutional channels that must be adhered to. Unfortunately, this was not the case. While we expect the law to take its course, the Federal Government should not just sit back and continue to do things the old way.

This Uromi incident deserves more than press statements and condolence visits. An objective fact finding intelligence mission will unravel so much. The Esan of Edo Central Senatorial District have been under rapid attack from criminals who have taken over their forests in the guise of herding cattle.

The situation was so bad that travellers to distant places had to leave Ekpoma, Uromi or Ubiaja at dawn, to evade attack. One notorious route is the Uromi-UbiajaEwato-EwohimiOnicha Ugbo axis. Shortly before the bloodletting, locals disclosed that a man was killed with his wife, after they had paid ransom.

Their bodies were dumped in Ubiaja. Earlier, women had occupied the palace of the Onojie of Uromi, protesting incessant abductions, rape and death.

The Onojie of Uzea, Solomon Iluobe, was so irked after paying ransom thrice that he ordered all Fulani out of the forests in his kingdom. There are stories too gory to be told.

A pregnant woman was abducted. While in captivity, she was delivered of a baby. The criminals fed the baby to their dogs, in the presence of mother and father.

Nigeria is no longer safe; the Federal Government must try new methods. Perhaps this is the right time to unbundle the Nigeria Police Force

A lady went to deliver a N5 million ransom to free her sister. She was exchanged for the freedom. The people therefore appeared to have had enough since the abductions and deaths could not be stemmed by security agencies.

And some of them alleged that the hunters were monitored by local intelligence right from when they boarded the vehicle on the same notorious route, to when they refused to stop to be checked in Ubiaja.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, reacted swiftly. He sacked Friday Ibhadin, head of the Edo State Security Corps. The governor also flew to Kano, to commiserate with the government and people. The Federal Government condemned the killings. So far, more than 14 persons have been arrested. The constitution guarantees freedom of movement.

However, there is no part of it that empowers civilians to move freely from one part of the country to the other, fully armed. The question then arises about the hunters not informing relevant agencies of their expedition considering the weapons in their possession. All along, the Fulani have borne the brunt of condemnations over herdsmen attacks.

Now that all 27 travellers apprehended in Uromi turned out to be Hausa, the security agencies need more work to do. Many Nigerians who did not know the difference between the two groups are getting some education. We advise the government to pay as much attention to other killings as has been given to the Uromi tragedy.

That same day, blood flowed in Plateau State. Armed herdsman took over Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas in a killing spree that was repeated on April 3, leaving over 50 persons dead. In Benue, the fear of killer herdsmen is real. They have occupied Kwande, Guma and Otukpo local government areas.

The member representing Kwande East Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Thomas Dugeri, said that at least five deaths are recorded daily. In Benue, Plateau and many other places, there was no swift response leading to arrests, which has emboldened the killers the more.

On April 3, a fully loaded Benue Links bus was attacked. Two persons were killed and 15 passengers taken away. Nigeria is no longer safe; the Federal Government must try new methods. Perhaps this is the right time to unbundle the Nigeria Police Force.

Policing should be localised and officers better trained and equipped to man their areas. Government should also tap from the wisdom of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS). People should organise themselves in their respective areas, armed to the teeth. That is one sure way of dealing with terrorists, bandits, herdsmen and kidnappers. The security forces cannot do it alone.

