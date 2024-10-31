Lessons From Tobiloba’s CNG Hybrid Car Design

Share

The persisting power of inventions and innovative ideas, worked upon to lift the quality of life of most citizens across the globe, as reflected in virtually all areas of human endeavour cannot be overstated. Neither should it be undermined.

It is therefore, in the light of this assertion that we critically assess the recent innovation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) hybrid car design by the Nigerian-born Enoch Tobiloba.

He is currently a Higher National Diploma (HND)- 2 student of engineering at the prestigious Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos. His feat is that of winning a national design challenge for creating a hybrid vehicle.

And for this, it is good enough to note that the Federal Government has given him an award of an electric car through the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin.

Of note is that Tobiloba’s design seamlessly integrates CNG and electric power for a greener and more efficient mode of transportation.

Furthermore, Osanipin expressed the nation’s pride for having “a young designer who represents the future of automotive technology in Nigeria”.

To crown his creative ingenuity Tobiloba was appointed by the Director General of NADDC as a Brand Ambassador for Electric Vehicles (EV). In a similar praiseworthy note, and as expected the Rector of YABATECH, Dr. (Engr.) Ibraheem Abdul, effusively praised him, stating that his award is “a testament to the quality of education and skills training offered by YABATECH”.

We cannot agree any less. But while we appreciate Tobiloba’s creative design it raises some fundamental questions on its adaptation as well as the impact it would make on the transportation challenge Nigerians are currently battling with.

Ordinarily, the CNG hybrid car design has come at a time that the President Bola Tinubu-led government is pushing for the alternative of much cheaper CNG-powered vehicles which Nigerians should embrace.

It would also be recalled that former Senator Ben Bruce Murray pushed for the adoption of electric cars for being more environmentally friendly compared to the fossil fuel vehicles, though his futuristic view did not sink down well with his colleagues. But now, the chickens have come home to roost and the harsh reality steers us all in the face.

In fact, how much of the humongous annual budgetary allocations have gone to our local research institutes? And how many of their potentially economic – rejuvenating research findings have been mass produced?

Our source of serious concern is how fast the new design would be worked on by the Ministry of Science and Technology, in partnership with the organised private sector, specifically in the automotive industry for mass production, considering the utter neglect of several past inventions by other Nigerians.

For instance, it is on record that Nigerian geniuses such as Philip Emeagwali, Seyi Oyesola and Emeka Nelson invented the programme for the world’s fastest computer, the CompadctOR or hospital-ina-box and the urine-powered generator in that order.

Similarly, Otu Oviemo Ovadje invented the Emergency Blood Transfusion System while Mohammed Ban Abbah came up with the unique pot-in-pot refrigerator and world renowned Dr. Samuel Achilefu invented cancer detecting goggles that assist surgeons to view and remove cancer cells.

But how far have the previous Federal Government administrations keyed into these inventions and many other local innovations to take our technology to the national and global economic development landscapes? Have they gleaned lessons from the hi-tech transformation of the economy of the South East Asian countries, fondly referred to as the Asian Tigers?

What lessons have we, as a nation learnt from China, India, the United States, Cuba and Brazil with sustainable financial support to their homegrown scientists, inventors and innovators? In fact, how much of the humongous annual budgetary allocations have gone to our local research institutes? And how many of their potentially economic – rejuvenating research findings have been mass produced?

The answers do not require rocket science to fathom out. From the above-stated, it has become expedient to re-appraise our approach and responses to local inventions and innovations, by both the Federal Government and the private sector.

For instance, if the CNG hybrid vehicle design by Tobiloba is adopted and mass produced it has the potential of changing the economic spectrum as it would be bought not only locally but be exported for foreign exchange earnings.

Having lost the huge creative potentials of Damian Anyawu, the brain behind the Mbaise FM radio station of old, and Silas Adekunle, one of the world’s youngest robotics engineers to foreign countries, it is time to appreciate the ones still living here with us and making the desired difference. For, as rightly noted by Anna Eshoo, the United States lawmaker representing California: “Innovation is the calling card of the future”.

Share

Please follow and like us: