Lessons From The Tragic Death Of Kano NSF Contingent

Share

Death is inevitable. It is a price everyone has to pay. On April 12th, Football legend, Christian Chukwu, passed on after battling with illness.

He was in and out of hospitals at home and abroad but eventually died. Many other former international athletes battle with various degrees of illnesses without proper care and attention they deserve as national heroes. The list is endless. Only during the week, Nigeria’s Golden Gloves, Obisia Nwakpa, a boxing legend, died.

He was also ill and the desired attention was not given till his death. I met Obisia and the wife at an event in Lagos last year and he was not looking good. I practically assisted him to do many of the things he could have done effortlessly, due to his health. My God rest his soul and that of other departed heroes.

While calling on the administrators at various levels and in the federations to take care of former athletes, it is important to add that the current active athletes should also be wise by preparing for their future. There are many ways to do this. They should not wait on government for everything, rather, they should invest in their future and their health respectively.

Again, the federations and the National Sports Commission should think about a life assurance package for all the current national athletes. There should be Insurance package to take care of their future. Each federation can have separate packages but the NSC should at his point make it mandatory that all states and national athletes must be insured, they must have insurance package and also life assurance packages.

This is just the way to go so that these athletes can further give their best knowing that there is Insurance cover and that the federations and government truly cares for them. A recent incident last weekend was enough as lesson for all the states and national federations to take life of their athletes seriously.

The 22nd National Sports Festival was concluded on May 29th in Abeokuta and sadly, some athletes from Kano State on their way home were involved in an auto crash. It was bad. A total of 22 out of the 30 passengers in the vehicle died. The entire nation was thrown into mourning especially at a time many of the athletes were still bask- ing in the euphoria of the just concluded games, the sad incident changed the entire mood. There are many areas to look at the incident.

The state could have secured sponsorship package to fly their ath- letes to the games. The driver who took the athletes from Abeokuta, according to sources was the sole driver taking the continent to Kano before the incident occurred. It also means the driver could have being fatigued. The athletes were on the way home thinking of reunit- ing with their families for sallah but that never happened.

Sadly, it was sorrow all the way. In the end, the government compensated the families with N1m each while a day of mourning was announced by the state. Condolence messages came in from various quarters but more importantly, is it worth it to die for the state or the country?

What and what can be done differently? First, there should be better arrangement for trips like this. Air travel is the safest and should be embraced while rail transportation is another good option. The conditon of the roads in the country are so bad while the insecurity in many parts especially on the roads are on the increase.

So, it is advisable not to put national athletes on the roads for a long trip. If this must be done, it has to be with very good and comfortable vehicles like Marcopolo while there must be at least two drivers for each vehicle with one security personnel and a top team official.

In addition, there must be Insurance package for all athletes which the deceased athletes of Kano do not have. I was excited when I learnt during the week that the Tae- kwondo federation introduced life assurance in 2013, that was 12 years ago with a mere N2,500 premium being paid yearly for each athlete. There is also insurance for medical emergencies.

The domestic league players trav- elling almost every other week should be well insured. Not all the teams currently have insurance or assurance policy. The Super Eagles are insured but the players in the domestic league deserve the same, in fact, all athletes should be insured. The lessons learnt from the tragic accident involving the Kano athletes should be put to use.

The athletes labour so hard to win laurels for state and country and they sure deserve better welfare in all ramifications. Administrators should value these athletes better than they are currently doing. May God rest the souls of the departed Kano State contingent.

Share