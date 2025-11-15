Lessons From The Anambra Election

The Anambra State election has come and gone and what has now become a fad in the country is, the incumbent governor, Prof Charles Soludo was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to the election umpire, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 422,664 votes to emerge winner of the election, with his closest rival, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scoring 99,445 votes to come second.

The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof Edogah Omoregie, who announced the result at the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, also said Paul Chukwuma, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) secured 37,753 votes, while Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, George Moghalu scored 10,576 votes and John Nwosu, the candidate of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 8,208 votes. But I’m sure no discerning follower of recent elections in the country would have been surprised with the announcement.

The only shock would have been if Prof Omoregie had declared the candidate of another party winner! While it’s true that we have not had totally perfect elections, especially since the politicians started handling this all-important exercise since 2003, over time it has decidedly gotten worse and becoming much less about the will of the people pre- vailing through the ballot box.

The nation had a chance at curtailing the slide and perhaps resetting the election process when soon after being declared winner of the 2007 exercise, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and main beneficiary, admitted the elections that produced him as president “had shortcomings” and promised elector- al reforms to correct the system. The elections were widely criticised by local and foreign observers as flawed prompting the European Parliament to suspend $500 million financial aid until new elections were held.

President Olusegun Obasanjo, whose administration handled the poll, while acknowledging fraud and other “lapses” in the election, insisted the result reflected opinion polls. In a national television address, he add- ed that if Nigerians did not like his hand- picked successor’s victory they would have an opportunity to vote again after four years. The final results gave 24.6 million votes to Yar’Adua, the 56-year old Muslim governor of Katsina State.

His nearest rival, the former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari, received 6.6 million votes and Obasanjo’s Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, recorded 2.6 million votes. But the credibility of the ballot was further questioned as it emerged that Yar’Adua won key states on the back of an exceptionally large turnout that election monitors said they did not witness. The Head of the EU’s Observer Mission, Max van den Berg, said in a statement that he could not endorse the vote as legitimate.

“These elections have not lived up to the hopes and expectations of the Nigerian people and the process cannot be considered to have been credible,” he declared. The US State Department said the elections were flawed, “and in some cas- es deeply flawed”, but stated it was not calling for a rerun. The man who conducted the poll, Maurice Iwu, said the ballot had “not gone without difficulties” and that it was “far from perfect” but blamed logistical difficulties. He declared that overall, the elections were “free, fair and credible.” However, keeping to his word, Pres- ident Yar’Adua set up the Electoral Re- forms Committee chaired by Justice Mohammed Uwais to look into the 2007 elections and suggest changes to strengthen the nation’s electoral system.

Sadly the former Governor of Katsina State died on May 5, 2010 approximately 34 months into his four-year tenure and although his successor Goodluck Jonathan insisted he would implement the policy aspects and forwarded the entire report unedited to the National Assembly for consideration of areas requiring legal re- forms and constitution amendments, the fact that the main driver of the process was no more meant that the wind was removed from the sails of the process.

Since the report was submitted on December 11, 2008 four national and numerous state elections have been held with authenticity controversies still trailing their outcomes. Although many believe that Prof Attahiru Jega tried very hard to improve the election process, he was still dogged with question marks over some of the polls he conducted. While the knives are still drawn over Jega’s performance his successor, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, despite introducing many technological innovations to the process, still left many scratching their heads regarding some of the poll results he declared.

The new man at the helm of affairs of the Commission, Prof Joash Amupitan, who only took charge last month, has promised that the era of “go to court” will no longer be a catchphrase during his tenure but he will unfortunately have to contend with this, following the results of the Anambra poll where the losers are threatening to challenge the outcome in court! Of course, while as is to be expected the winner of the exercise, Soludo has commended INEC for what he described as the most credible and efficient election conducted in Anambra State in recent years, the losers are not singing the same song.

Whereas in fairness one cannot really judge Amupitan on the Anambra exercise alone, considering that he has only been in office for less than a month, some of the videos and news coming out of the poll clearly show that he has his work cut out. Despite meeting and pleading with all those involved in the exercise to work together to ensure a credible outcome, some videos showed electorate clearly being induced with money and other ‘goodies’ (though the EFCC said it had made some arrests), while another video showed a candidate visibly angry with INEC officials at a polling unit because they were carrying out the exercise without result sheets!

There was also the report of a council- or, who reportedly represents the Owerre Ezukala community in Orumba South Local Government Area, being shot dead by unidentified gunmen around 1.30pm at Owerre Ezukala Ward 1 polling unit. However, by the time of the next elections in the Ekiti State Governorship election on June 20, 2026, and the Osun State Governorship election on August 8, 2026, Amupitan’s honeymoon would have been over and Nigerians, even the wider world at large, will want to see improvements as an indication of what will happen with the main event in 2027!