Lessons From Niger State’s Agric Revolution

When in February 2021 the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who is currently the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, predicted that by 2030 the size of the food and agricultural business on the African continent will reach $1 trillion, perhaps, only few people could fathom it out and key into it.

Interestingly, the current governor of Niger State, fondly referred to as the “Farmer Governor”, Mohammed Umar Bago, must have been one of such visionary people. And there is ample empirical evidence on ground there in his state to give teeth to the bite on food security.

The recent piece of heartwarming news item that the state has secured a grant of $280,000 from the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in partnership with the state’s Ministry of Agriculture; with its own contribution of $27,000 to support its implementation could not have come at a more auspicious time.

According to the AGRA Coordinator in Niger State, Godswill Aguiyi the objectives include the strengthening of agric policies already on ground in the state, and bolster data management systems.

The other significant aspect of the noble project is the enhancement of agric policies to align with the current objectives of the new initiative. The agric sector is divided into four ministries.

But there is much more to the solid steps taken forward by Bago that has drawn attention to the fast evolving agric policies. Worthy of note is that his forward-looking administration has allocated 250,000 hectares of the vast land mass out of the 76,363 square kilometres available to the state to sugar cane farming.

Good enough, there is a well thought out plan for benefiting from the value chain through processing, preservation, packaging and marketing/ export.

Furthermore, another 1.2 million hectares of land has been allocated for pasture production, ranching and livestock farming. This of course, is to be catalysed by the partnership the state government has with the Brazilbased JBS project on livestock production.

That is not minding that the state currently boasts of the country’s largest livestock population. Through these modern farming practices the administration led by the ‘Farmer Governor’ is set to create a million new jobs, build 100,000 new homes in the farm estates as well as develop 100 agric facilities.

Little wonder, that the House of Representatives, through one of its members, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) has lauded these notable achievements of the governor for spearheading the agricultural revolution in the country. That was through a motion on November 26, 2024.

He was inspired by a call he had from a military general who hails from Cameroon but studying at Harvard University, commending Bago for the projects embarked upon to stimulate food security in his state. These peopleoriented and lifesustaining moves have come at a compelling period calling for solutions to long-winding economic dire straits.

In fact, given the prevailing harsh economic environment a sustainable approach to boosting food security across the states of the federation is the best way to go. Lest we forget, Nigeria is abundantly blessed with vast arable land, water resources, a clement climate of seasonal rains and adequate sunshine to enhance food production.

For instance, from 1960-1970 agriculture contributed 55.8% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). But it drastically fell to as low as 28.4% in the period of 1971-1980.

It is interesting to note that as at Nigeria’s political independence in 1960 agriculture accounted for 63.5% of the country’s export earnings.

But all such was lost to the oil boom era which led to mass rural-urban migration of the agile youths, leaving agriculture to the aged and women in its rustic form.

But going forward, there are lasting lessons to learn from the hands of Bago and his able team. One of such is that of vision; the capacity to come up with pragmatic solutions to endemic challenges be they economic, social or political.

The other facilitating factor is the ability to prioritize the most pressing needs of the people our leaders claim to lead and set a practical agenda to tackle them.

As Dr. Akinwumi rightly highlighted years ago under the then President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration state governors should identify the areas of core competence of their states.

That is exactly what Bago has been able to achieve with the focus on both sugar cane and livestock farming. So, other state governors should borrow a fresh leaf from him, as former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated.

With that firmly in place they would be able to feed the ever expanding population, export food to boost the GDP and sustain investment in agriculture.

As much as we are in sync with these policies and we commend the governor, Bago for supporting the agric revolution with massive infrastructural projects that have virtually turned the state into a construction site, all efforts must be made to combat activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. That is because the revolution can only be sustained and improved upon under a safe and secure operational environment.

