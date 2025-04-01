Lessons From Jonathan’s Sunhak Peace Prize

Share

History will be made, precisely on Friday April 11, 2025 by former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as he will be decorated as the winner of the prestigious 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize and the first African to be such a laureate, by the Foundation in South Korea.

By this epochal feat he will be the third person globally to be so crowned after the former United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen. The recent announcement was made by the Chairman Sunhak Peace Prize Committee, Jose Manu Durao, who happens to be the President of the European Commission.

According to the Founder of the Peace Prize, Hak Ja Han Moon, there are two categories of the awards presented biennially by the committee to individuals and organisations considered as worthy contributors to world peace and human development. Moon, who leads an interreligious and international movement for global peace, stated that the lives of the laureates have been an inspiring testament to how peace can be realised through concrete actions and cultural transformation.

In her words, Moon stated that: “Over the past decade, the Sunhak Peace Prize has identified and honoured individuals who have dedicated themselves to addressing urgent global challenges based on the three core values of respect for human rights, reconciliation of conflicts and ecological conservation”.

Narrowing it down to the cogent reasons for honouring Jonathan the SPP Committee highlighted that it is all because of his consistent mediation and pro-democracy activities to bring peace throughout the African continent and especially through the instrumentality of the association he chairs. That is of course, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) in addition to the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) and the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP).

This is worthy of commendations, not only to Nigeria but to the African continent and indeed, the global landscape. That perhaps explains why President Bola Tinubu In response to the pride-evoking prize, applauded Jonathan for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony and communality.

Without gainsaying therefore, he merits the Sunhak Peace Prize award and other African political leaders should be inspired by his peaceful persona, his love for democracy…

Furthermore, he is delighted that his patriotic endeavour has earned him global recognition while affirming his bold efforts in peace building and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond. There are significant lessons to glean from Jonathan.

In retrospect, Jonathan while the president of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015 amply demonstrated his philosophy as a man of peace as he weathered the orchestrated storms of the Boko Haram insurgency exacerbated by the kidnapping of school girls especially that of the attentiongrabbing Chibok school girls. Not done, his traducers threatened fire and brimstone should he contest and win his re-election bid.

But with the firm knowledge of their political gambits and as one patriot driven by the national interest he, Jonathan simply told his fear-fuelling foes that:

“My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian!” And so be it. To underscore that peace promoting position, he became the first Nigerian President to peacefully transfer the baton of political power to an opposition candidate without vile or rancour.

The rest, they say, is history. Interestingly, ever since that momentous occasion Jonathan has epitomised the paradigm of peace building in the African continent. To build on his moving mantra of peace building he was at the Precinct of the University of Virginia, United States between November 8 and 13, 2015 to engage with like minds, share his experiences and views and learn from them.

Back home and ever since, he became the Chairman of the GJF that promotes best practices in democracy and enthronement of peace in Africa. Furthermore, he became the Convener of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), as a mediation platform to address electionrelated violence.

And to walk the talk he has led several International Election Observation Missions between 2015 and 2023. These include countries such as Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, The Gambia, Kenya, Cambodia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Good enough, in 2019 he emerged as the Chairperson of the African Chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace.

That involves both past and present presidents, to collaborate and work to achieve peace, stability and economic prosperity not only in Africa but across the globe.

In addition, in May and July 2020 Jonathan was appointed as a Member of the Kofi Annan Foundation Electoral Integrity Initiative Senior Panel. Also, he was the ECOWAS Special Envoy to head the mediation team in Mali.

And in 2021 ECOWAS appointed him as the Chairman Council of the Wise. Without gainsaying therefore, he merits the Sunhak Peace Prize award and other African political leaders should be inspired by his peaceful persona, his love for democracy and as epitome of selfless leadership. The award is well deserved and comes as a defining moment to sustain socio-economic development across the continent.

