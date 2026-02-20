Lessons From Abia’s Senior Citizens Centre

The waves of commendation that have so far trailed the landmark signing of the Senior Citizens Bill into law by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, is understandable as it is one forward-looking law that attempts to bridge the ever widening gap between the few favoured elite and the vast majority of the people.

That is especially so, with focus on the vulnerable elders of Nigeria’s society. Good enough, the bill entitles any citizen of Abia State who is 60 years old and above, free monthly salary, free medical bills, and other benefits till death. To enlighten the public and more so, the potential beneficiaries on what it all entails, the state government has clarified that contrary to some misinterpretation of the law it is not a free money distribution scheme.

Rather, it amounts to a structured social welfare and support system designed to provide care, coordination, dignity, and inclusion for senior citizens— not direct cash hand-outs. The recent clarification was made by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who explained the context, intent, and content of Law No. 4 of 2025, which established the Abia State Senior Citizens Centre. Kanu explained that the statement became necessary to properly inform the public and dispel misconceptions surrounding the law.

Furthermore, highlighting the contributions of senior citizens over the decades, he added that ageing often comes with health challenges, social isolation, and economic vulnerability. “Law No. 4 of 2025 is therefore, a social protection policy, not political symbolism, aimed at restoring dignity, care, and relevance to elderly citizens,” he said. The law formally establishes the Abia State Senior Citizens Centre as a government-recognised institution. According to the commissioner, the Centre is not a retirement home or a place of abandonment.

Rather, it serves as a coordinated hub where senior citizens can access support services, engage socially, receive “guidance, participate in recreational and skills-sharing activities, and benefit from structured welfare programmes.” As articulated, through the Centre, the state government now has a unified platform to plan, coordinate, and implement elderly-focused interventions across the state.

All said, the Alex Otti-led Abia State Senior Citizens’ Centre is one praiseworthy policy that acts as a bright and brilliant beacon to show the way forward for other state governors to key into

This thereby replaces the previously fragmented and informal approach to senior citizens’ welfare. Administratively, the Centre operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection to ensure accountability, transparency, and alignment with the state’s broader social welfare policies.

According to the government, funding is to be sourced through lawful budgetary allocations, grants, and approved donations, in line with due process. Considering the pro-people motive, the areas of the beneficiaries’ priority needs to be covered and the timing when poverty has become pervasive we cannot but applaud this laudable policy.

Going forward we call for the implementation strictly based on available data-base, separate it from all forms of political sentiments and ensure that it is free of fraud. And in this regard funds meant for the implementation are made available promptly, as at when due. In a similar vein, training and retraining of the state officials to take good care of their feeding and healthcare is also imperative.

To succeed, lessons should be learnt from countries that have excelled, especially in providing sustainable welfare for the senior citizens of their nations. For instance, some countries have established legal frameworks to provide for senior citizens, focusing on financial security, healthcare, and protection against abuse.

Key examples include India’s Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, China’s Elderly Rights Law requiring family visits, and the Philippines’ Senior Citizens Act. In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the UAE government has adopted Federal Law No. 9 of 2019 regarding the rights of senior citizens. According to the law, the term senior citizen applies to anyone who holds the nationality of the UAE and has reached the age of 60.

The law aims to ensure that senior citizens enjoy the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution, information and services related to their rights and provide them with psychological, social and health care and stability. Sharjah city as one of the seven emirates follows this law to the right of the senior citizen and as an age – friendly city.

These should serve as worthy examples for Nigeria to borrow a fresh, green leaf from so that in the next 10 to 20 years our nation can stand tall to be counted amongst the most responsible with the care for the senior citizens. For instance, some countries have consistently ranked highly for elderly care. The Netherlands is one of such; widely regarded as the global leader in long-term care. Others include Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Canada and Japan.

All said the Alex Otti-led Abia State Senior Citizens’ Centre is one praiseworthy policy that acts as a bright and brilliant beacon to show the way forward for other state governors to key into. With that, and in tandem with Section 14, Sub-section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) governance will make more meaning to the poverty-ravaged citizens; especially the elderly people currently enmeshed in misery and in crying need for urgent salvation.