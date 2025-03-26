Lesotho Protests As B’Bafana Risk Losing Points Over Ineligible Player

Share

Lesotho Football Association (LFA) has lodged a protest with FIFA over Bafana Bafana’s midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, allegedly playing while ineligible. Mokoena received yellow cards in South Africa’s World Cup qualifiers against Benin (2023) and Zimbabwe (2024).

According to FIFA rules, he should have served a onematch suspension but instead played in South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho last Friday.

LFA Secretary-General Mokhosi Mohapi insists the rules must be followed, stating, “If a rule was broken, we deserve the points.”

He added that Nigeria might also file a protest since the result affects all teams. If FIFA upholds the protest, South Africa could lose the three points from last week’s match, which would be awarded to Lesotho. A similar case in 2013 saw Botswana awarded a win after Ethiopia fielded an ineligible player.

