Leroy Sane Defends Hansi Flick In Embarrassing Defeat On Home Soil

Germany suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat on their home soil against Japan, further highlighting their dismal form leading up to Euro 2024.
Hansi Flick on Saturday won 12 out of his 26 matches in charge of the national team and is under mounting pressure following Saturday’s match in Wolfsburg.
Leroy Sane had cancelled out Junya Ito’s early opener only for Ayase Ueda to put the visitors ahead midway through a chaotic first half at the Volkswagen Arena.
Germany struggled to break Japan down and went on to concede two last-minute goals to Takuma Asano who scored the winner when these sides met at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and then Ao Tanaka.
Of Saturday’s Germany starters, three play for Bayern Munich, three for Borussia Dortmund, two for Barcelona, one for Real Madrid, one for Arsenal and one for Bayer Leverkusen.
Boos and whistles rang around the stadium at full-time as Germany extended a barren run of just four wins in their last 17 matches.
They have emerged as victors in one of five matches in 2023, beating Peru 2-0 in Mainz back in March.
There is growing uncertainty whether Flick will continue in his role as head coach, with World Cup finalists France up next at Dortmund’s Signal-Iduna Park on Tuesday evening.
That friendly will serve as Germany’s final home game this calendar year as they will face the United States and Mexico in East Hartford and Philadelphia respectively over the October international break before taking on Austria in Vienna a month later.
As the host nation, Germany does not need to participate in the qualification stages for Euro 2024.