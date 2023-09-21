Lere Olayinka Accuses Mohbad’s Mother Of Neglect

Former media aide to ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka has publicly criticised the mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa, Ayodimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

According to Olayinka, the woman left her two children in the care of their father and did not return until after a decade and a half.

He also claimed that Mohbad’s mother now resides in her late son’s luxurious apartment in a prominent estate in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking further revealed that Mohbad’s sister, who was also abandoned, had to learn tailoring and currently practices her craft in her father’s house.

The difference in their living conditions has drawn attention to the negligence of the mother’s actions.

He wrote; “A woman left two children, MOHBAD and his sister, in the hands of a man and never looked back until after 15 years. Today, the same woman is living in an apartment in a major Estate in Lekki, Lagos, courtesy of the child she abandoned for 15 years!”

“Meanwhile, the daughter she abandoned alongside MOHBAD had to learn TAILORING and has no shop of her own up till today. She is doing her tailoring in her father’s house.

“And the same woman too is receiving condolences on a child that died partly because the mother who should have helped to make him a better person abandoned him for 15 years.”

