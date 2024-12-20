Leprosy Mission Empowers Persons With Disabilities In Niger

Share

The Leprosy Mission, Nigeria (TLM) has empowered some persons living with disability in Niger state with sewing machines, computers and washing machines.

While presenting the items to the beneficiaries yesterday, the state Programme Officer, Habiba Diko said the Mission extended the gesture to help make them self reliant and productive in the society.

According to him, “many of them were trained, but we picked thirteen of them who have proven themselves to be empowered so that they can become self reliant, productive and support their families.

“We donated various start-up kits like washing machine, sewing machines, computers and those who are doing beads and soap also got their starter packs”.

In her remarks, Director, Rehabilitation Department, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Hajara Ndayako, commended The Leprosy Mission for their gesture, adding that, “you have been part of the state programme in supporting the downtrodden and vulnerable in the state”.

