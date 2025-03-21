Leo Dasilva: How A Company Went Into ‘Generational Debt’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Leo DaSilva has opened up on the struggles and challenges a company he raised money for faced after President Bola Tinubu came into power in 2023.

According to him, the company has gone into ‘Generational debt’ after President Tinubu resumed office and naira depreciation during his administration.

Taking to his X page on Friday, Leo DaSilva compared the interest rate of the company during the administration of President Buhari to the loss of the company in President Tinubu’s administration.

He tweeted; “From experience let me give you one instance, stay with me. Not supporting anyone but just providing small context to the possibility.

“My company started trying to raise funding for some companies in 2019, let’s say company A.

READ ALSO:

“International funding was $10 million, interest was 5%, its almost like suicide. This incident after we did audit was what made me remove my hand from raising money for Nigerian businesses. “I might not understand all the Economics but I know business. If we do not export more things, Naira will be killing many businesses and in turn it will take magic for people in our generation with big ideas that need funding to actually get good loans. I don’t even want to speak about what we have gone through with the former CBN admin but that’s gist for another day. So it’s possible to actually crack with that money.”

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

