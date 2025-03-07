Lenten Season: Solemn Reminder Of Life’s Transient Nature –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, felicitates with Christians in Nigeria on the commencement of the Lenten Season, with a call on the faithful to help those in need.

Tinubu, in a statement urged Nigerians to “embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around us.”

The president stated that this year’s Lent coincides with the month of Ramadan for Muslims, saying it is a season that emphasises devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness.

He said: “As the Lenten Season commences, I extend heartfelt wishes to all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide who partake in this sacred time.

“Beginning on Ash Wednesday, the 40-day period is a time of fasting, prayer, and repentance, preparing believers for the joyous celebration of Easter.

“During Lent, Christians engage in earnest prayer, selfdenial, almsgiving, and deep spiritual reflection. It is a solemn reminder of life’s transient nature, echoed in the Holy Scriptures:

By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground since from it you were taken; for dust you are, and to dust you will return (Genesis 3:19).

“This year’s Lent, a time of devotion and reflection for Christians, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasises devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

