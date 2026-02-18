New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Lent: Remi Tinubu…

Lent: Remi Tinubu Seeks Prayers For Peace, Spiritual Renewal

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Christians in the country to use the 2026 Lenten season to pray for Nigeria’s peace.

She also urged them to seek spiritual growth, self-reflection, and renewed commitment to Christ’s example of love, compassion, and kindness during this period.

In her goodwill message, she prayed that the solemn season would deepen the faith of believers and strengthen relationships within families and communities.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

Mrs Tinubu emphasised the importance of prayers and acts of compassion as central to the observance of Lent.

She also encouraged citizens to remember the nation in their prayers.

“May our prayers and acts of compassion and kindness deepen our faith and reflect on our relationships with others.

“I urge us to remember to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear nation Nigeria,” she said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ramadan: Gov Mohammed Reduces Working Hours For Civil Servants
Read Next

Remittance Of 1% Nigerian Content Levy Still Mandatory – NCDMB