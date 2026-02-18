Lent: Remi Tinubu Seeks Prayers For Peace, Spiritual Renewal

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Christians in the country to use the 2026 Lenten season to pray for Nigeria’s peace.

She also urged them to seek spiritual growth, self-reflection, and renewed commitment to Christ’s example of love, compassion, and kindness during this period.

In her goodwill message, she prayed that the solemn season would deepen the faith of believers and strengthen relationships within families and communities.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised the importance of prayers and acts of compassion as central to the observance of Lent.

She also encouraged citizens to remember the nation in their prayers.

“May our prayers and acts of compassion and kindness deepen our faith and reflect on our relationships with others.

“I urge us to remember to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear nation Nigeria,” she said.