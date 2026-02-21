Lent, Ramadan: Food prices stable in first week

Prices of food and other commodities have remained fair in the first week of Ramadan and Lent as a bag of rice (50 kilogrammes) is still sold between N48,000 and ₦55,000 in some markets in Lagos State.

Latest survey in Lagos revealed slight variation from last week among retailers, but in the main market, prices of food and pepper were stable as at Friday.

However, the prices of onions and fish are still fluctuating because of logistics and preference for export of onions into the global market.

A fish seller, Madam Funke Anjorin, explained that the price of fish has not been stable since 2024, saying that nobody could attribute the fluctuation in its price to Ramadan or Lent.

At Ipaja main market in Lagos, survey showed that derica of beans still sells for N700. However, pepper and tomatoes measured with a small container sold for around ₦400 is now sold for N500, and traders blamed the slight increase on logistics rather than Lent or Ramadan.

A big tuber of yam is also sold for between N2,500 and N3,000 at Oke Odo Market in Lagos.