Lent, Ramadan Converge: Shun Religious Rivalry, Kaigama Tells Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Christians and Muslims to shun unhealthy rivalry, declaring that religion must not become a contest for superiority but a force for national renewal.

Delivering a homily at the Opening Mass of the First Plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), themed “The Common Good and Leadership in Nigeria,” and on the First Sunday of Lent in Abuja, Kaigama said the rare convergence of Lent and Ramadan this year was a divine reminder of the shared origin and destiny of both faiths.

Kaigama, who described the overlap as providential and a call to deepen Christian-Muslim harmony, expressed hope that the twin sacred seasons would “become a catalyst for a renewed world, where the weapons of war give way to the courage of peace.”

The Archbishop urged Nigerians to “avoid unhealthy rivalry that only leads to despair, pessimism and antagonism,” and to commit themselves instead to prayer, fasting and practical solidarity with the poor.

He said: “This convergence invites us to greater mutual respect and commitment to the common good, rather than violence, arguments and unhealthy competition.”

Lamenting what he called a growing tendency among religious adherents to compete over numerical strength and claims of holiness, the Archbishop urged both faith communities to redirect their energy towards tackling poverty, youth unemployment and national development.

“Christians and Muslims must rethink: what is religion? We should avoid unhealthy rivalry that only leads to despair, pessimism and antagonism.”

While issuing a stirring call to political, spiritual and community leaders to resist “the allurement of worldly pleasures,” the cleric warned that the pursuit of power, wealth and self-interest was deepening Nigeria’s crisis of leadership.

Drawing from the Gospel account of Jesus’ temptation in the desert, Kaigama identified what he described as three major temptations confronting Nigeria today: materialism, reckless religiosity and the quest for power without accountability.

“At a time when our nation faces economic hardship, insecurity, corruption and social divisions, Lent reminds us that we are on a journey of hope. Before the glory of Easter, there is the desert of purification. Before the Resurrection, there is the Cross.”

Kaigama warned against the temptation of power without service, authority without accountability and leadership without responsibility, saying the misuse of authority was evident across political, religious and family structures.

“Choose service over power, integrity over wealth, transparency and accountability over corruption, and Christ over all. In our country, we have seen leaders who desire power but not responsibility; power but not transparency and accountability.”

The Archbishop warned that abuse of authority was not limited to politicians. “It affects parents who abuse authority at home; employers who exploit workers; church leaders who seek honour more than service, and elders who silence truth.”

While cautioning political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections on the temptation of power, Kaigama, however, expressed hope that the 2027 general elections would reflect the genuine will of Nigerians through the credible use of modern electronic systems.

“The devil showed Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and offered Him power and glory. In our country, we have seen leaders who desire power but not responsibility; power but not transparency and accountability.

“We fervently hope that the 2027 elections will be different and every single vote, using the modern electronic system, will count, and the genuine will of the people be respected.”

Raising concerns over what he described as distorted prosperity preaching in some Christian circles, Kaigama warned that such teachings exploit gullible, ignorant and superstitious persons in the name of Christ.

“Some so-called powerful men of God preach a distorted message that God will make people rich, and people flock to their churches to receive ‘grace for wealth.’ Many believe that Jesus came to make them rich, and the only reason they follow Christ is to become rich.”

On reckless faith, he decried cases of staged miracles and exaggerated testimonies, stressing that “true faith does not test God. True faith trusts and obeys Him.”

Delivering a keynote address during the plenary session, a former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Mike Omeri, echoed the Archbishop’s message, saying Nigeria needs leaders who do not seek power but service.

“Courage is a value of leadership. Leadership of purpose is courageous and does not seek power. Rather, it seeks to serve. We need more leaders who seek to serve, who translate ideas and vision into a mission for all.”

He questioned whether spiritual and public leadership in Nigeria has truly advanced the common good, adding, “We yearn for leaders who embody the principles of servant leadership, who prioritize the needs of the people, and who inspire hope in the face of adversity.”

According to him, “There is still one Nigerian out there who is capable, equipped and empowered by faith to serve Nigeria and the citizens for the common good. It may still happen in our lifetime.”

The CBCN plenary is expected to deliberate on key ecclesial and national issues affecting the Church and the country.