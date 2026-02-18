Lent, Ramadan Beginning On Same Day Shows Both Faiths Share Lots In Common – Tinubu

…Urges people to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace

President Bola Tinubu has said that the commencement of both Lent and Ramadan by Christians and Muslims on the same day has shown that both faiths share a lot in common.

President Tinubu made this remark in his message to Christians and Muslim faithful, in his message released on Wednesday, February 18.

He said, “With profound reverence to God Almighty, I greet the Christian and Muslim faithful on the solemn occasions of Lent and Ramadan.

“This year, Lent and Ramadan begin on the same day. This is not a common occurrence, and it reminds us that as a people of faith, we share a lot in common and are one people under God.

“For Christians, the Lenten season is a time for fasting, abstinence, and penitence, following Jesus Christ’s example in the wilderness before His crucifixion, which brought salvation to mankind.

“For Muslims, Ramadan is a hallowed season that reflects total submission to God Almighty and His command of sacrifice, devotion, service, and communal love and giving. It marks one of the five pillars of Islam. Beyond the obligatory fasting, Ramadan calls for deep spiritual reflection in obedience to Islam’s injunctions.

“As a nation and as a people, I urge us, as we embark on these important observances, to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace, unity, and stability, and pray for the progress and security of our nation.

“Let us live by the good precepts of our faiths and be honourable in our duty to God and fellow humans. I pray that the lessons, blessings, and joys of these sacred seasons abide with us always.”