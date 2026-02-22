The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has felicitated Christian and Muslim faithful in the State as they commence the sacred seasons of Lent and Ramadan.

The CP urged both communities to use the solemn periods of the Lenten season and the Ramadan fast as opportunities for deep reflection, prayer, sacrifice, and renewed commitment to peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

He emphasized that these holy periods symbolize self-discipline, love, forgiveness, and devotion to God, values that are essential for the growth and stability of society.

According to a press statement endorsed by DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, “CP Baba Mohammed Azare called on residents to pray fervently for sustained peace, security, and progress in the State and the nation, while also encouraging them to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

The Commissioner of Police assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State of robust security arrangements across the State before, during, and after the fasting periods.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that adequate deployments, patrols, and intelligence-driven operations have been intensified to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free observance.

He further warned mischief-makers and criminal elements to steer clear of the State, as the Command remains resolute and prepared to deal decisively with any individual or group that attempts to disrupt public peace.

The CP wished all Christian and Muslim faithful a spiritually fulfilling Lenten and Ramadan season.