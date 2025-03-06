Lent: Mbah Preaches Forgiveness, Charity

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah yesterday urged Christian faithful to see the 2025 Lenten season as a time for forgiveness, penitence, charity, empathy, and sacrifice.

Mbah made the call during a Holy Mass to mark Ash Wednesday at the Government House Chapel, Enugu. He said: “For us as Christians, this is a journey of 40 days that has just started today.

“This year’s Lenten season is of a particular resonance because, as you know, it also coincides with Ramadan, and Ramadan is also a fasting period for our Muslim brothers.

“So, it is indeed a call to peace and unity for our country. For Christians, Lent is a period in which we have to forgive and love one another. It is also a period for us to sacrifice, be empathetic, moderate, and above all, give to charity.”

The governor called on Nigerians to not only imbibe the values of sacrifice, moderation, empathy and almsgiving, but also to carry on with it beyond the season.

In his homily, the Government House Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Udeh urged Christians to fast, pray, and extend love to their neighbours, describing Lent as a season of sacrifice.

“The Lenten period offers Christians the opportunity to purify and renew their spiritual life as well as to connect with God,” the chaplain said.

