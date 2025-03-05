Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to embrace the opportunity the Lenten season presents to reflect, deepen their hope in God and remember all Nigerians are united as one under God and connected by shared struggles and dreams.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, also noted that Lent is a time to look beyond the hardships in the country and draw strength from faith and community.

He said: “As we observe Ash Wednesday and begin the sacred season of Lent, I extend heartfelt prayers and goodwill to all Nigerian Christians and people of all faiths. This time invites reflection, renewal, and recommitment for everyone seeking to pause and consider the direction of our lives and our nation.

“Lent is a 40-day journey of sacrifice, prayer, and charity, echoing the time Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, spent fasting in the wilderness (Luke 4:1-2).

“For us in Nigeria, this season arrives amid challenges—rising living costs, insecurity, and daily struggles to put food on the table.

“Yet, Lent calls us to hope, urging us to look beyond our hardships and draw strength from faith and community.

“To the trader in Lagos, the farmer in Benue, the teacher in Kano, the driver in Port Harcourt, the student in Enugu, and Nigerians of all walks of life: Lent invites reflection on what truly matters.

“It offers a chance to release bitterness, share our resources with neighbours, and seek God’s grace for the journey ahead. Whether fasting from food or other passions, this season reminds us that we are united as one people under God, connected by our shared struggles and dreams.

“As Nigerians, we understand sacrifice and endurance. Lent resonates with the patience of mothers stretching meals, the courage of fathers toiling under the sun, and the faith of children praying for a brighter future. Let us use these 40 days to deepen our love for one another, pray for peace in our land, and work together for a Nigeria where justice and dignity prevail.

“I urge Christians to approach this Lenten season sincerely and invite all Nigerians—regardless of creed—to join in this spirit of renewal.

“Let us pray for our leaders to govern with wisdom and compassion, for our youth to find purpose and opportunity, and for ourselves to rise above division and build a nation we can all be proud of.

“May this Ash Wednesday mark the beginning of a transformative journey for us all. May God bless you and our dear country, Nigeria.”

