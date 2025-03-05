Lent: Kalu Urges Christians To Pray For Nigeria

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Christians to forgive one another and pray for Nigeria during the Lenten season.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kalu urged Christians to use the period of Lent to reflect on their relationship with God and with one another.

Kalu encouraged Christians to emulate the example of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind, by engaging in prayer, fasting, and acts of charity, seeking to deepen their faith, confront their weaknesses, and become changed people.

He said that by observing Lent, Christians reaffirm their commitment to their faith, seek forgiveness for past wrongs, and prepare to celebrate the joy and hope of Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday.

“As we observe Lent, I urge all Christians to pray fervently for our dear nation, Nigeria. We must seek divine guidance and intervention in addressing the challenges we face as a nation.

“We are also called as Christians to forgive one another just as God has forgiven us through the death of Jesus Christ.

“Let us use this period to let go of grudges and seek reconciliation with one another.

“As we pray, fast, and give alms to the needy, let us also seek to deepen our relationship with God and with one another,” Kalu said.

The deputy speaker wished all Christians a successful Lenten season.

