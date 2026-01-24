Lens Can Upset Marseille At Velodrome

Marseille suffered a midweek defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and surprise-package Lens could take advantage of their fatigue as they look to consolidate top spot in Ligue

That 3-0 loss was Les Phoceans’ second successive home loss and they come up against a Lens outfit that extended their winning streak to ten games against Auxerre last weekend.

They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches and have won their last two meetings with Saturday’s favourites.

With form and energy on their side and the division’s best defensive record to protect, Les Sang et Or look good value to upset the odds at the Stade Velodrome, while a repeat of Marseille’s 2-0 defeat at home to Nantes earlier this month could be on the cards.

Wesley Said could be the man to make the difference for the visitors, too.

The Frenchman netted his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season last weekend and six of these have come in his last eight appearances.