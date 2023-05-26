Lending Rate: Manufacturers Deplore Fresh Increase By CBN

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 percent from 18 percent has been condemned by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). The association said the policy was not effective in curbing inflation as projected by the apex bank. In particular, the manufacturing body explained that the increased lending rate would compound the imminent recession in the manufacturing sector and negatively impact its operations in so many ways.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos yesterday, saying it was evident that the continuous and consistent increase in lending rate was not yielding the desired growth in the economy. Ajayi-Kadir said the increase was the 7th in a trend even as the inflation rate still continues to rise despite the increases. He said: “It is evident that the continuous and consistent increase in MPR is not yielding the desired growth in the economy.