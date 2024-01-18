Lending Helping Hands to Abagana, Abatete Communities

Throughout the festive season of 2023, lots of developmental projects were either under construction or being commissioned across Anambra State. This includes the Abatete Market that was razed by a mysterious inferno. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the joy of the people of Abatete and Abagana communities over the commissioning of the market and pavilion, built by the immediate past Senator for Anambra Central District, Uche Ekwunife

Local security

The local vigilante group on that fateful night were on a routine patrol of the villages apparently on a manhunt for suspected miscreants or hoodlums when the unexpected happened. Thick smoke had enveloped a certain area and it never crossed their minds that the Eke Abatete market in Idemili North local government area was up in flames. On arrival at the market, several shops had been raised by fire and they had to mobilize other members and resi- dents of the area to battle the inferno till the early hours of the next morning. By daylight, it was discovered that about nine shops had been destroyed by the fire incident and over thirty village traders, mostly rustic village inhabitants, had lost their goods to the fire as well as their means of livelihood. Mrs Bridget Mojekwu aged 64 narrated the ordeal of traders after the incident.

“As it is now we don’t have a place to do business and we don’t even have anything to showcase as our goods.” “We sell food items and other things but as you can see everything is gone due to the fire incident and we have families that depend on what we make out of the buying and selling that we do here in this village and I do not know how we can manage this hopeless situation now”, she lamented.

Residents’ view

Mr. Echezona Nnanna is a trader that deals on motorcycle foundry tools as well as engine oil but unfortunately he lost every item of his trade to the fire incident. “We give thanks to God that nobody died, but what will be our fate now that we have nothing to depend on? “There are too many of us that have been sent out of business because of the fire incident and we do not know where and how to start all over again and we appeal to the government to come to our rescue”, he lamented. About eight months after the fire disaster, the traders at the Abatete market woke up one morning to witness the clearing of the debris from the fire incident and an entirely new building with shops was being constructed.

The building is by far, a more solid structure than the collection of shanties that used to be called shops, before they were razed by the fire incident. The new building was obviously a permanent and befitting structure for the market. According to the President General of Abetete Town, Sir Lawrence Okoye who spoke to our reproter; “We had to meet to see how we can raise money for the construction of another block of stalls but as a community we hadn’t such resources so we had to reach out to people for assistance.

Ekwunife’s approach

“It was then that we reached out to Sen. Uche Ekwunife who promised to do something even though it was not contained in the list of her projects before now, and today you can see for yourself the solid structure we now have as our market”, he explained. “We are happy and over- joyed by what she has done for us and we have always supported her. Don’t also forget that it was in Abatete that she was honored with the title of ‘’Iyom Ifeka Ola Edo’ and today she has indeed proven that she is our sister and part of us”, he said. Similarly, the management and Staff of Stella Maris College Abagana in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state had always managed their fate in the midst of challenging and contending issues of accommodation and other sundry matters .

The College has been able to battle the issue of hostel accommodation to a reasonable extent but they were faced with the near absence of a place to assemble and worship .

Nightmare

A student in the college Miss Nkemdilim Okonkwo re-called the difficulty of holding the routine morning assembly especially during the rainy seasons. At some point, the school was constrained to use a class- room to conduct the morning assembly routine. Apparently the school authorities sought for the assistance of the host community and some public spirited individuals. Promises were made; some were honored while many were still being expected until last year’s Christmas season when a Podium was built and commissioned by Sen. Uche Ekwunife.

Succour at last

The Podium which has the capacity to accommodate over 3,000 students was also built as a chapel for worship by the former senator that represented Anambra Central Senatorial District. Rev. Fr. Hillary Ugwunalu who is the Manager Stella Maris College, Abagana described the project as one that has lifted a huge burden off the school, as it would serve multiple purposes for the institution. “I wish that I can open my heart for you to see how I feel about this project that we have in this school today” “This is one of the problems that we have in this college and we thank God that it has come to an end due to the intervention of our sister, Sen. Ekwunife.Our students are happy with this and she has promised to do more for us in this college”, he noted.

The senator speaks

According to Ekwunife; “The essence of living is to live for humanity and it should not be until you see government money that you will reach out to the people. It is important that at all times you touch the lives of the people in any way that you can. “Before I joined politics about fifteen years ago I already had a foundation that had been providing assistance to the people and as at then I was not into politics ” “So, I am not doing this because I am a politician and want people to vote for me or support me. So, I work for humanity and not politics even though as a politician it would indeed give you the opportunity to do more for your people. “I have built houses for people and provided employment for the youths and most of them I do not know who they are.

People just provided their names, and I facilitated the employment. “So it is my desire to do more for our people and you do not have to wait until you find yourself in a political office because kindness and humanitarian services are natural and it is the more you give that God receives praises and replenishes your source”, she said.