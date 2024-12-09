Lender’s Subsidiary Shines At 2024 AIHN Awards

Share

Stanbic IBTC Capital, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, was crowned the Best Investment Bank of the Year at the 2024 Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) Investment Banking Awards, according to a press release.

The statement said that the honour highlights the firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and value creation.

“Alongside this prestigious accolade, Stanbic IBTC Capital also clinched awards in four other categories: Public Sector Debt Issuance House of the Year, Corporate Bond House of the Year, Best Commercial Paper House of the Year, and Best Debt Capital Markets House of the Year, further cementing its dominance in the industry,” the statement added.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank commended the achievement, stating: “These awards are a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering world-class investment banking solutions.

At Stanbic IBTC, we remain steadfast in our mission to support economic growth by providing innovative financial instruments that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, added: “Being honored with five awards, including the highly coveted ‘Best Investment Bank of the Year,’ highlights our leadership and consistency in Nigeria’s capital markets.

These recognitions reflect our ability to structure and execute complex transactions that drive value for our clients. As we look ahead, we remain committed to setting the benchmark for excellence in investment banking.”

Sotubo further said that the awards reaffirm the company’s sition as a trusted partner for public and private sector clients, offering tailored solutions that contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

