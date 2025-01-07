Lender Tops KPMG Rankings For Fourth Consecutive Year

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has once again solidified its status as the leading financial institution by topping the Retail Banking and SME Banking categories in the recently concluded 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

According to a press release, the achievement marks the fourth consecutive year Stanbic IBTC Bank has led in Retail Banking with a customer experience score of 75.5 per cent and the second consecutive year it has dominated the SME Banking segment with an impressive score of 77.3 per cent.

The statement said: “Stanbic IBTC Bank’s retail banking excellence reflects its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, seamless account management, and innovative digital solutions.

Customers have praised the bank for its robust mobile banking features, high transaction success rates, and swift issue resolution. Key updates to its mobile app, such as enhanced security features and personalised budgeting tools, have rein – forced the bank’s leadership position.

“In the SME Banking segment, Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to shine with its dedication to addressing the unique needs of small and medium enterprises.

Customers have highlighted the bank’s efficient payment processing, proactive issue resolution, and personalised relationship management.”

