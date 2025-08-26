Lender Targets Private Banking Clients In Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced the return of its “Save and Enjoy Promo, Season 2,” specially designed for its Private Banking clients.

According to a press release, the refreshed campaign builds on the established success of its maiden edition where high-net-worth individuals were rewarded with exclusive benefits such as open business class tickets to a word-class destination, priority passes, and other consolation prizes.

“The Save and Enjoy Promo underscores Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to celebrating trust and loyalty while encouraging a culture of saving and financial discipline among its esteemed Private Banking clientele. Season 2 promises to be bigger, more rewarding and memorable.

Customers stand a chance to win luxury business class tickets to the United States of America, United Kingdom or Canada; airport priority passes valid for one year; luxury vintage travel boxes and more exciting consolation prizes,” the statement added.

Commenting on the promo, Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, re-emphasised the importance of building strong connections with the bank’s Private Banking clients, stating: “Our Private Banking clients deserve experiences that match their ambitions.

Our Save and Enjoy Promo Season 2 is a celebration of success, luxury and lifestyle and we are thrilled to create a more rewarding journey for our clients this season.” According to Stanbic IBTC Bank: “By participating in the campaign, clients can experience firsthand the personalised services and financial solutions tailored specifically for their needs.

The focus is on delivering exceptional value and ensuring that each client’s banking experience aligns with their unique financial goals and aspirations. “To qualify, clients are invited to make a minimum deposit of N10 million in their current accounts and maintain the balance for the promotional period – between 01 September and 30 November 2025.”