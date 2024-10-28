Lender Shines At Retail Banking Innovation Awards, BAFI

Share

LOTUS Bank, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing noninterest banks, was awarded the “Best Financial Inclusion Initiative” and “Debit Card of the Year” at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2024 held in Singapore, according to a press release.

The statement also said that the bank received the “Ethical Banking Leadership Award of the Year” at the BAFI Awards. According to the statement: “These accolades celebrate LOTUS Bank’s commitment to innovation in financial services and its dedication to ethical banking practices that prioritize the needs of all customers.

LOTUS Bank true to its mission has 56 footprints all over Nigeria.” The Managing Director, LOTUS Bank, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, expressed pride in these achievements, stating: “We are honoured to receive these awards, which validate our efforts to make banking accessible for everyone.

Our team’s dedication to developing products that cater to the needs of diverse communities drives our mission forward.” “Winning the Ethical Leadership Award at the Businessday’s Banks and other Financial Institution Awards (BAFI) is particularly significant for us.

It underscores our commitment to transparency and integrity in all our operations. We believe that ethical banking is essential for sustainable growth, and we will continue to lead by example in the industry”, Araoye said.

Share

Please follow and like us: