Lender Shines At Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards

Stanbic IBTC Bank received top honours as the “Best Cash Management Bank” and the “Best Trade Finance Bank in Nigeria” at the Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards, according to a press release. The statement said: “The Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards is a reputable platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating the remarkable achievements of businesses globally, encompassing both public and private sectors.

These esteemed awards highlight organisations that exemplify innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of value creation. “Stanbic IBTC Bank’s recognition in these categories reflects its steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional cash management and trade finance solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients.

The bank’s innovative approach and customer-centric services have positioned it as a leader in the financial landscape, enabling businesses to navigate complexities in today’s economy with confidence.” Commenting on the awards, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as Nigeria’s Best Cash Management Bank and Best Trade Finance Bank at the Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards.

These awards are a reflection of our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation in financial services. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we believe in empowering our clients by providing tailored solutions that drive their success and foster economic growth in Nigeria. This achievement motivates us to continue setting high standards and delivering exceptional value as we navigate the evolving landscape of banking together.”

Also commenting on the awards, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head of Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that the accolades were not just honours, stating that they reflect the lender’s “relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to fostering economic growth in Nigeria.” “Together, we will continue to redefine what is possible in transaction banking,” Fatoyinbo added.