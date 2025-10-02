Lender Renovates Primary School In Delta State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has renovated Alegbo Primary School in Delta State, as part of its Adopt-ASchool initiative, according to a press release. The statement said that, “the comprehensive renovation and expansion project represents a holistic approach to educational development, addressing critical infrastructure needs while creating an environment that enables quality learning.”

“The transformative initiative encompassed an extensive scope of work designed to elevate the standard of education at rural primary schools. The project included the complete renovation of a three-classroom block. Each of the renovated classrooms received brandnew furniture designed to accommodate 40 students per class, with 20 carefully selected desks and chairs to enhance the learning experience.

These upgrades will benefit more than 581 students and staff members,” the statement added. It further said that recognising the importance of digital literacy in contemporary education, Stanbic IBTC constructed a fully equipped computer laboratory, complete with ten modern computers and ten custom-built workstations, providing students with essential technological skills for the digital age.

The bank also constructed eight modern toilet facilities; four dedicated to girls and four to boys ensuring privacy, and improved hygiene standards for all students. According to the statement, the bank extended the initiative beyond traditional classroom infrastructure to include the establishment of a mini-library, thereby creating a dedicated space for reading culture and academic research.

Additionally, environmental beautification efforts formed an integral component of the project, with the planting of 50 trees and flowers across the school grounds. Commenting on the initiative, Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the project’s role in enhancing education in Nigeria.

“This project represents our deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian leaders. By providing comprehensive infrastructure that addresses multiple aspects of the educational environment, we are not just building classrooms – we are building futures and empowering communities to thrive,” he said.