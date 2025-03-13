Lender Reintroduces Private Banking Offerings

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Nigerians secure their financial futures through its Private Banking offerings.

According to a press release, “with a focus on personalised financial solutions, portfolio management, investment strategies, and estate management, Stanbic IBTC Bank empowers individuals and families to achieve their long-term goals of building lasting legacies for future generations.

“In a world where financial security and intergenerational wealth transfer is becoming increasingly critical, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s comprehensive suite of Private Banking solutions provides clients with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complex financial landscapes.

Stanbic IBTC Bank leverages its deep market knowledge and global expertise to deliver solutions that align with clients’ unique aspirations.”

The statement quoted Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, as saying: “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we understand that building a legacy goes beyond accumulating wealth; it is about creating a sustainable financial foundation that benefits future generations.

Our innovative solutions are designed to help families protect, grow, and transfer their wealth seamlessly, ensuring their values and aspirations endure over time.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Private Banking offerings include personalised financial planning to help clients achieve their short and long-term financial goals; Investment management to enable clients access a wide range of investment opportunities, (including equities, fixed income, and alternative assets);

Estate and trust services through expert guidance on Estate planning, Wills, and Trusts to ensure smooth Wealth transfer; Retirement planning through solutions that help clients build a secure and comfortable retirement and Insurance and risk management through comprehensive protection against unforeseen events that could impact financial stability.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

