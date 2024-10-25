Lender Pledges To Foster Devt At Lagos Farm Fair

Share

THE recent Lagos Farm Fair co-sponsored by Stanbic IBTC represents yet another significant step forward in establishing a sustainable and thriving agricultural landscape in Lagos.

The farm fair, which was held at the Police Grounds on Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA Lagos, attracted a diverse and impressive crowd.

Participants ranged from experienced farmers and innovative agricultural startups to key industry stakeholders and interested members of the public.

This year’s farm fair, organised to commemorate World Food Day stood out as a dynamic exhibition as farmers from across the region came together to showcase and sell a wide variety of fresh, locally grown produce.

Families and attendees enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere while purchasing high-quality fruits, vegetables, grains, and other farm products at affordable prices.

The fair not only provided a platform for farmers to connect directly with consumers but also, highlighted the importance of supporting local agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

The event fostered a sense of community, with activities and exhibitions that engaged all ages. “At Stanbic IBTC Holdings, we are deeply committed to fostering sustainable growth and innovation within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Our proud partnership of the Lagos Farm Fair alongside the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture & Food Systems supports the agricultural landscape’s development and thriving,” Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin, stated.

