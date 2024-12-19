Lender Partners CIG Motors To Facilitate Vehicle Ownership

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has partnered with CIG Motors, the powerhouse behind popular automobile brand, GAC Motors, to assist individuals looking to acquire new automobiles this season.

According to a press release, the partnership, formally signed at the GAC G-Style showroom, aims to simplify the rigorous process of owning a brand-new vehicle, with a flexi-repayment structure, and a 10 per cent discount rate on all vehicles purchased within 12 months.

The statement said that as part of this collaboration, CIG Motors is also giving a five year warranty on all its GAC vehicle models, adding that the partnership will also provide incentives to customers purchasing through the Stanbic IBTC Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) product.

Jubril Arogundade, Executive Director, CIG Motors, expressed delight at the partnership stating that “through this partnership, Nigerians are guaranteed to experience a premium and hassle-free process in owning brand new vehicles that suit their taste”.

“CIG Motors’ expertise in the automobile sector, enhanced by Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) scheme, will allow equal opportunity for customers to own cars without stress or worry”, he added.

During the event, Olu Delano, Executive Director, Personal & Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised: “The collaboration enhances the purchasing power of our customers, enabling them to access a broad range of brand-new vehicles under CIG Motors.

It also highlights our commitment to fostering economic growth in the communities we serve. “Stanbic IBTC Bank and CIG Motors’ collaboration illustrates a broader trend of growth between financial institutions and automobile manufacturers.”

