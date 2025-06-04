Lender, OCN Partner To Empower Young Entrepreneurs

Share

Orange Corners Nigeria (OCN), an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, implemented by FATE Foundation, has welcomed Stanbic IBTC, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, as a private partner, according to a press release.

The statement said that the partnership marks a significant milestone in the programme’s mission to support young entrepreneurs in Nigeria with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to create sustainable economic opportunities within their communities.

Speaking at the official partnership commemoration ceremony which took place at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Victoria Island, Lagos, Michel Deelen, Consul General, Kingdom of the Netherlands, said: ’’Orange Corners is the expression of our belief in the youth of Nigeria.

From inception the plan was to do this together with the private sector and we are very pleased to have found a partner in Stanbic IBTC.”

