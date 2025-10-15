Lender, NSACC Partner To Boost Africa’s Mining Sector

Stanbic IBTC Bank recently hosted the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce’s September Breakfast Forum in Lagos, focusing on the potential of the mining sector in Africa.

According to a press release, the event which had as its theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Hidden Wealth: Mining as a Catalyst for Bilateral Investment,” gathered industry leaders and investors to discuss economic opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

The forum served as a pivotal opportunity to address the significant role that mining can play in the economic landscape of both Nigeria and South Africa. Key discussions centered on strategies for promoting collaborative investments, enhancing sustainability in mining operations, and identifying areas that are ripe for potential partnerships.

Among the experts present were seasoned entrepreneurs and policymakers who shared their insights on best practices and innovative approaches to responsibly harnessing Africa’s mineral wealth. Speaking during a panel discussion, Adebola Seriki, Sector Head, Diversified Industrials, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the importance of stakeholder engagement in building partnerships across Nigeria and beyond.

He expressed confidence in the potential for impactful solutions despite existing challenges. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we are committed to a robust strategy for the mining sector. Our focus is on meaningful stakeholder engagement as we aim to connect communities and foster collaboration across Nigeria and Africa.

While challenges exist, we believe in our potential to build a stronger future together, leveraging our partnerships and insights to create impactful solutions to drive growth in the Nigerian mining sector, creating partnerships across real stakeholders within the industry, is our priority,” Adebola stated.

In his keynote address, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager, Segilola Resources, emphasised the need for responsible practices in mining and the collaboration between local stakeholders and international financiers. He shared his experiences illustrating the significance of a balanced approach to harnessing Africa’s mineral wealth.

Menegbo stated: “Our mission in soil exploration is to show that nature can be responsibly harnessed for a transparent and sustainable gold mining model. I have seen Africa’s hidden wealth and understand that success hinges on a synergy of vision, collaboration, and commitment, not just capital.” “When communities thrive, investors are protected; and when investors are protected, cash flows. That embodies the essence of bilateral investment.”