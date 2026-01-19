Lender Names CEO

Lotus Bank has appointed Dr Isiaka Ajani-Lawal as chief executive officer. A statement by the bank noted that Ajani-Lawal’s appointment was sequel to the retirement of the bank’s founding Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kafilat Araoye, from office, thereby marking the conclusion of her distinguished tenure characterised by an impressive performance scorecard.

Ajani-Lawal has over 25 years of experience in banking and financial services to his new role. Before his appointment, he served as executive director, operations and technology at the bank, where he was instrumental in streamlining operations, implementing innovation-driven systems, and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

Ajani-Lawal, who obtained a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Liverpool and several other academic and professional qualifications, is a result-oriented expert, with deep expertise across diverse areas, including strategy formulation and execution, risk management, customer relationship management, credit administration, sales and marketing and business development.

Also, Araoye had played a key role in laying the foundation for bank’s successful market entry and operational growth. Under her leadership, the bank achieved key milestones that set the tone for its current leading position in Nigeria’s ethical banking space.

Some of the key accomplishments during her tenure are the launching of the lender as a fully licensed non-interest bank in 2021; upgrading of the initial regional banking license to a national banking license in 2023; rolling out customer-focused, technologydriven financial services; building of a trusted brand known for transparency, integrity and corporate social responsibility; promoting financial literacy and expanding access to ethical finance across Nigeria amongst others feats.