Lender Named ‘Best Corporate Bank’ By International Business Magazine

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been recognised as the “Best Corporate Bank” by the International Business Magazine, according to a press release.

The statement said: “This prestigious accolade reflects the bank’s relentless pursuit of innovative solutions that not only foster business growth but also contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.

“The International Business Magazine Awards celebrate outstanding organisations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields.

The awards have carved a niche for themselves globally, showcasing the incredible achievements of executives who display excellent leadership qualities, along with adherence to prudent business practices.” Commenting on the award, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed gratitude for the recognition.