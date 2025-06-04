Lender Named Among Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brands In 2025

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has been listed among the elite top 10 most valuable brands in Nigeria, according to the 2025 edition of the Brand Finance Nigeria 25 report.

According to a press release: “The Group’s brand value experienced a remarkable increase of 206%, marking one of the most substantial year-on-year growth in the Nigerian financial services industry.”

The statement also said: “The recognition from Brand Finance—the world’s leading in – dependent brand valuation consultancy, regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales—reflects Stanbic IBTC’s consistent delivery of value to clients and stakeholders.

Brand Finance evaluates thousands of brands annually across more than 40 countries, making this accolade a confirmation of Stanbic IBTC’s market strength.

“Stanbic IBTC also improved its position in the national brand rankings, moving from 13th in 2024 to 8th in 2025. This progress highlights the organisation’s strategic investments in digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and product innovation.”

Commenting on the achievement, Adekunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, stated: “It is a great honour to be recognised as one of Nigeria’s top 10 brands, which underscores the trust and loyalty our customers have in us.

We are dedicated to maintaining this momentum by offering innovative, customer-focused solutions that cater to the changing needs of our clients. “Our progress reflects a clear strategy aligned with Nigeria’s dynamic economy.

Beyond numbers, it empowers businesses and individuals with the tools and support to thrive. This milestone energises us to accelerate initiatives that foster inclusive growth and digital advancement across the country,” Adekunle added. enting on the achievement, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head of Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “This ranking is a testament to the strength of our brand, our staff ’s dedication, and our customers’ confidence.

We remain focused on long-term value creation, grounded innovation and strong governance. As we grow, we also deepen our engagement with communities to ensure our brand resonates meaningfully across the sectors we serve.

