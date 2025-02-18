Lender, IFC Partner To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online course to promote women’s entrepreneurship, according to a press release.

The statement said that the programme is championed by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds to equip women entrepreneurs with invaluable knowledge, skills, and resources to help them thrive in the competitive business landscape.

“According to research, besides funding, some of the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs are lack of business acumen and mentorship.

By addressing these hurdles, the partnership aims to create a pathway to success for women who seek to turn their dreams into realities.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women programme offers tailored support, providing comprehensive business education, mentorship opportunities, and a platform for networking with industry leaders and fellow entrepreneurs,” the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, Olajumoke Bello, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “We believe that supporting women in business is not just a necessity, but also a celebration of their resilience and determination.

This was the reason we created the Blue Blossom community to allow women to network, get mentorship, and connect them to financial opportunities with discounted offerings that enable their businesses to grow.

Our partnership with IFC to enrol women in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women SME training embodies our admiration and respect for women entrepreneurs.

It is part of our commitment to ensure members of the community continue to get the support they need to ensure their businesses thrive.”

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities, and instruction by educators from top business schools reaching over 200,000 women.

