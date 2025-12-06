Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has urged traditional rulers in the state to contribute to issues of national importance by lending their voice when it matters, particularly on issues relating to governance and the well-being of Ogun people.

The Governor made this statement on Friday, during the Statutory Meeting of the Ogun State Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, stated that Governor Abiodun acknowledged the invaluable roles of traditional rulers in preserving culture, fostering peace and promoting sustainable development.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative governance, with traditional rulers playing a crucial role in shaping the socio-political landscape of the state.

“I encourage all our Kabiyesi at this meeting to engage in constructive dialogue, share informed perspectives and explore practical solutions to current challenges.

“Your contributions will not only complement the government’s efforts, but also play a crucial role in building a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation,” he stated.

While giving his address, the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, appreciated all the monarchs present at the final statutory meeting for 2025.

He noted that the need for unity among traditional rulers and warned against actions that could bring disrepute to the revered royal institution.

He promised continued support for the Council to the Ministry in safeguarding the dignity and sanctity of the traditional system.

The highlight of the meeting was the heartfelt tributes and contributions from monarchs representing the four divisions of Ogun State on the late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba. Sikiru Adetona.