Lemu Disburses N80m Zakat Proceeds To 400 Beneficiaries

The Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) in its bid to alleviate poverty in the society organised the 2023/1445AH zakat and disbursement of funds to the needy in order to ensure economic empowerment recently in Lagos State.

The event which was held at the Lekki Central Mosque witnessed the distribution of over Eighty million naira (N80m) in money/cheques and materials such as computers, pepper grinding machines, chest freezers and generators, among others to over 400 beneficiaries, who are mostly from outside Lekki and as far as Ibadan, Oyo and Ilorin, Kwara States.

The beneficiaries were grouped into eight categories; debt relief, business empowerment, sewing apprenticeship programme, youth empowerment program, medical bills, education and scholarship, accommodation bills and emergency provision.

New Telegraph gathered that more than 60% of the Zakat proceeds were disbursed for empowerment purposes. In his opening remarks, Chairman, Zakat and Sadaqah Committee, LEMU; Alhaji Olalekan Saliu, (FCA) noted that the amount collected for zakat this year was unprecedented and surpassed what was collected for previous years.

With the support of LEMU members and an increase in the number of zakat givers, the amount collected went up impressively from about 55 million naira last year to over 82 million naira for the current year. This is an increase of about 45% which is unprecedented,” he added.

Speaking further, Alhaji Saliu said zakat is not an option for affluent Muslims, adding that it carries an element of compulsion. When asked what makes this year’s zakat disbursement different from previous exercises, he said, “People are having more trust in the zakat committee. We not only received zakat from Lekki Muslim residents but from Muslims residing elsewhere”.

The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Imam Ridwan Jamiu during his lecture reiterated that Muslims should not be the bastion of poverty in the society. He said, “When you see someone begging, most likely, the person will be a Muslim” Dr. Kamoru Omotosho, the immediate Past President of Lekki Muslim Ummah, LEMU, on his part, thanked the beneficiaries for making the LEMU zakat committee realize its dream.

He said: “I want to thank three categories of people here, first is the zakat committee and its chairman. They have done a wonderful job and I feel so proud that I am a Muslim. Secondly, are the executives of LEMU and then the third group is you who are the beneficiaries sitting here today. You have made the executive committee realize their dream. You might ask me, what is their dream? Their dream is to improve the image of Muslims in the community.

Mr. Mukhtar Abdullahi, one of the two beneficiaries of a tricycle (Keke) was full of praises for LEMU and the zakat donors. The resident of Ebute Meta, Lagos and father of four said, “This tricycle will help me to support my family and improve their financial status considerably. Another beneficiary, Mrs. Adegbite Rasheedat who received an industrial sewing machine said, “The machine is expensive and beyond my reach.

I could not afford it. But, with the help of LEMU, I will be able to take my business to a higher level and I am so happy”. She further charged the government to provide for the less privileged because many people are suffering.