Lemmy Ghariokwu: My Meeting With Fela Was Preordained

Lemi Ghariokwu is a Nigerian painter, illustrator and designer who is most renowned for providing many of the original cover images for the recordings of the late music icon, Fela.

He was one of the two artists honoured at Elders Forum by Ojez Entertainment Ltd. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Ghariokwu reflects on his experience with Fela, Pan-Africanism, shares his thoughts on Afrobeats, among other issues

Let me start with how you feel today being celebrated and honoured by the Elders Forum of Ojez.

I feel very fulfilled. I feel happy, and I feel honoured also, because, like they say, it’s better you give people their flowers when they are alive.

So, it’s a very laudable project that they have here. I just learned it’s been on for 20 years. And recently, they had Ali Baba, people of that kind of calibre, Ken Kaleb Olumese of Nightshift Colosseum. So, it’s a laudable project.

Looking back, can you share how you met Fela and how all of this started for you?

I believe in destiny. So, I would say that my meeting with Fela wasn’t a chance meeting. It was preordained, it is predestination. I met him through a journalist with Sunday Punch newspaper then.

When was that?

In 1974, that’s 51 years ago. Then, the newspaper called The Punch used to be only on Sundays. It started in 1973, so they called it Sunday Punch.

So, a journalist saw one of my paintings. I did a painting of Bruce Lee’s poster for ‘Enter the Dragon’. So, when the journalist saw it, he said, Ah, he feels I’m very talented.

He was going to bring a picture of Fela for me to paint. That if it’s good enough, he’ll take me to see Fela. I thought he was even joking, but I love the challenge because I love to draw any opportunity I have.

So, he brought the picture, I did a portrait of Fela. And when he saw it, he said he’s taking me to see Fela. He just called a taxi. I was surprised. And he took me to Fela’s place, and I met Fela.

When Fela saw the portrait, he loved it so much. And he said, “Wow, Ga damn it”. That was what he said. You know, American slang. And that’s how the journey began.

And from there, what happened thereafter?

I was doing portraits in my neighbourhood then…

Where?

At Igbobi/Fadeyi area of Lagos. I used to charge N30 for my portrait.

That was a lot of money then…

Yes. A lot of money then. Because naira was superior to the dollar then. You can rent a room with N4 per month. So, when Fela saw that his portrait which I did, he asked for my name.

He brought out his cheque book. But I didn’t charge him. I didn’t know how much to charge him. But he just offered me money. He wrote a cheque for N129. That was more than four times what I used to charge him. But my spirit just said no. So, I just gave him back the cheque. I said, no.

I don’t want the money, that I gave him from the bottom of my heart. He was shocked. So, he now asked for a note book, and tore out a sheet. And he wrote out a gate pass.

He wrote, “Please admit bearer. Any show, free of charge.” He now signed it Fela Ransom Kuti. So, I collected that paper, and that was my ticket, my passport, my visa to Kalakuta. And to my destiny.

That was how my relationship with Fela started. So, any time he was performing, if I wanted to go, I’d hold that sheet of paper. So, I would go to the gate, and I would show them at the gate. They would look at me like, who is this small boy? They would collect it, show it to Fela, and he would tell them to let me in.

Earlier, you talked about having studied in Kalakuta as your university. Can you shed more light on that?

I attended secondary school. I loved art. My dad wanted me to be a mechanical engineer. But I would be drawing, drawing, and drawing. That meeting with Fela just decided my destiny, because I just saw there was value in that. So, a few months later, he recorded an album called ‘Alagbon Close’. And he told me to do a drawing for the cover.

So, I did that drawing for the cover. The album was released in 1974. Then, for the first time in Nigeria, the newspapers reviewed not just the album, but also they talked about the artwork (album cover).

So, I just became a star. I was 18, going to be 19. So, my journey just began. One time I asked Fela, which work would I do? And he said, you design album cover.

That’s your work. And that’s how I made it a full time profession. More importantly, Fela loves art. He had a lot of graphic artists that he had been dealing with.

But, the preaching of PanAfricans, African unity, African integrity, African identity. I love those preachings, because me too, I have it in me. That made me get very close to Fela.

So, the more we talk, the more he would give me and my friends books to read about Africa and all that. And, we were studying.

We were studying, reading the history that we were not taught in school. Because it’s colonial history that we were taught in school, that Mongo Park discovered River Niger; that Mary Slessor stopped the killing of twins in Calabar.

It’s just to make us feel like we are nobody. So, from those exposures, I enjoyed, my time with Fela. And then, the opportunity to do my work. Anytime he needed an artwork, I do the artwork.

That’s how the journey went on. I learnt a lot about life. For this specific period, from 1974 to 1978. That is four years. So, I just took that as that was my university What are the key things you learnt from Kalakuta Republic? I learned about values, correct values for Africans.

The real things that matter in life. A lot of us in Africa, we have been brainwashed. We pursue the vainglorious things, because that’s what Hollywood, CNN do. They control information. The Europeans control information; and they control misinformation to Africa. So, but we learnt to be independent.

We learnt to do research on our own; to get the facts, deeper facts. To keep our identity; to have self-pride in our race, and in our humanness.

Those are the kind of things I learnt from Fela. Also, hard work. Fela worked very hard, even with all the wahala (problems) he had with police. He was always composing. I would go to his house, and I would be watching him. Sometimes, maybe the police came to arrest him, and they go to jail. When they come back, he starts composing new songs.

Sometimes, they beat him up, and he had a bandage on his head, and he would still be rehearsing. So, I learned hard work from him. Also, I learnt confidence in myself. And that has helped me to build my career till today. I’ve been doing this work for 51 years this year. And I’m not looking back.

You are very familiar with Afrobeat as a music genre. Today, people talk about Afrobeats. What’s your take on this?

I know, sometimes, it becomes like a controversial thing. You know, in this life, some people are purists. They want to hold on to the original. Or the old, so to speak. Not in a derogatory way. So, they don’t like a change.

They don’t like new. But someone like me, I know that life is a movement. Every generation has their own styles. Every generation has their own fashion.

Even though it’s recycled in different forms. So, I give it to the new generation. Let them have their Afrobeats. After all, they have their own big achievements. You see Burnaboy; you see Davido; you see Wizkid.

They are shutting down stadiums all over the world. That’s a great achievement. Even though the fathers before them also excelled internationally, but you cannot compare it to now. That’s the essence. When we have children, great parents even wish their children to do better than them. So, I’m not into those controversies.

What should we expect from you now?

I have a banger coming up in March. One of the top three Afrobeats stars. You know the top three? One of them, I’ve just finished his cover. And that’s a milestone.

From Fela, 1974 to 2025. I don’t want to mention his name. One of the three. Just watch out. The album is scheduled to be released March 14, 2025.

