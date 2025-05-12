Lekwot: Nigeria Must Restructure, Adopt Fiscal Federalism to Survive

Share

Chairman of the Middle – Belt Council of Elders (MBCE), Maj Gen Zamani Lekwot (rtd) has declared support for the agitation for restructuring, fiscal federalism and resource control, insisting that such changes needed to be made in order for Nigeria to survive and make real progress.

Lekwot, who raised these issues at the weekend, while paying tributes to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said Nigeria with its vast territory and huge population cannot achieve its full potentials under the current centralised system where every state is tied to the apron strings of the central government in Abuja.

The former Military Governor of Rivers State (1975-1978) recalled that the life and times of Clark were characterised by a serious struggle for one united and prosperous Nigeria.

He said that while the departed leader was committed to building a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria, his agitation for a more equitable, fair and just system stood him out from the crowd.

“He believed in true federalism, which can only be achieved through restructuring of the current system. Our present structure is so centralised and the country is so huge with a large population and enormous needs.

There appears to be confusion. Leadership crisis is a problem. The immense resources, human and material cannot be properly and equitably distributed. One of the major issues we face is a leadership crisis.

“Therefore, we must go back to the model that existed before the January 15th, 1966 coup when Nigeria’s four regions retained 50% of their revenues and contributed the other 50% to the central government.

“Since every state in Nigeria is blessed, I see no reason why some people should be afraid of restructuring and resource control. That arrangement would help create a healthy competition among the states of the country.

“The 2014 National Conference Report recommended that states should be the federating units. That is what the bigger and successful federations in the world like the United States and India are practicing. In those countries, states see themselves as neighbours and competitors.

“Let us adopt that model to move Nigeria forward because every year, the population is increasing and if we continue to do the same thing, the same way, the result cannot be different. The sooner we embrace this change, the better it will be for all of us,” he said.

According to him, the late Clark was a serious patriot, deeply committed to Nigeria and believed in one united country where every component part is allowed to grow at its own pace.

He said that Nigeria needs to revisit the issues of fiscal federalism as that would enable the country take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

