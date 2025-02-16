Lekki Ward Leaders Endorse Chairman For Second Term In Office

Share

The Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward A to E in Lekki Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), have endorsed the incumbent Chairman of Lekki LCDA, Engr. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali (MNSE, MNATE), for a second term in office, at their various meeting points.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Prince Temitope Olabanjo, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Lekki LCDA Executive Chairman.

The Chairmen, of the wards, Mr Olalekan Muritala, Mr Moshood Adegboyegba, Mr Sanwo Hamed, Mr Bass Toyin and Alhaji Musikilu Olukoya led the people to declare support for the second term bid

Also present was the Local Government Area (LGA) chairman, Bishop Babatunde Adedayo, Rep. Bayo Balogun (Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency),

-Hon. Oladele Ajayi (Member Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) – Ibeju Lekki Constituency (11), leaders of each ward, Alh Aguda, Chief Tunde Taiwo,

Hon Yesiru Karamo, Chief Morufu Egunnla, Hon Wale Raji, -Hon. Alogba, and other apex leaders: council executives, women’s leaders, youth leaders, among others.

It was a glorious moment, as the people came together in one voice to say that the chairman has earned the endorsement and should continue the good work.

They appreciated the impact which the chairman has made in a short time and prayed for bigger successes as he continues to pilot the affairs of Lekki LCDA.

The performance of the chairman, coupled with his dedication, devotion and passion has earned him real credibility in all quarters.

The ward, Lekki LCDA has promised to continue to support the chairman and to promote the good work he’s been doing.

The chairmen described the Lekki LCDA chairman’s performance in the past three years as excellent, urging him to continue his good work in developing the LCDA

