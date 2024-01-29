Lekki Port To Receive 14,000TEUs Container Vessel Today

Nigeria’s deepest seaport, Lekki Port will on Monday receive another container ship that is bigger than the Maersk ship that called the port last week Sunday

The vessel, named CMA CGM Scandola, has capacity for 14,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containerised imports and is scheduled to arrive at Lekki Port on Monday, January 29, 2023.

According to the invitation for the official reception of the CMA CGM Scandola, the ship is an LNG-powered vessel in line with the global sustainability agenda.

READ ALSO:

The Chairman of Lekki Port, Biodun Dabiri, said at the reception of the Maersk ship that Lekki Port could berth large vessels with its modern facilities and world-class equipment.

He also emphasised that Lekki Port has put Nigeria on the global maritime map as this marks the beginning of the actualisation of the maritime hub status for Nigeria in the sub-Saharan African region.

Also speaking after the arrival of the vessel, Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Laurence Smith, described the berthing of such a large vessel as a positive development that would contribute significantly to improving the nation’s economy through delivery of more cargo and reduced shipping costs.

He commended the container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal, a subsidiary of CMA CGM, who have provided terminal services to port users since the commencement of commercial operations in April 2023, for their dedicated efforts to make the container terminal the best in the country.