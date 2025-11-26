Lekki Port Offers Scholarships To 60 Students In Host Communities

The management of Lekki Port, promoter of Lekki Deep Seaport, has awarded scholarships to 60 undergraduate students from its six host communities. The beneficiaries, whose scholarships provide vital educational support, were selected from Ilekuru, Magbon-Segun, Oke-Segun, Itoke, Idotun and Lujagba in IbejuLekki, Lagos.

At the occasion, the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, noted that the award was instituted as part of the company’s human capital development initiative, aimed at helping indigent students in host communities pursue their dreams and achieve their career goals.

Qiang reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in the future of its host communities, stating that true corporate success lies not only in business performance but also in giving back to society.

He explained: “Education is the foundation of the future, and we are dedicated to shaping the next generation of leaders. As a corporate organization, we remain committed to supporting the education of students residing within our host communities by helping them pursue their dreams regardless of their circumstances.”

Also, the Baale of Magbon-Segun community, Chief Mufutau Dauda, who commended Lekki Port for its sustained community engagement and impact, said that the community would continue to provide maximum cooperation, enabling the port to operate seamlessly.

One of the beneficiaries, a finalyear Political Science student at Lagos State University, Muritala Esther Morenikeji, pledged to make judicious use of the scholarship fund, noting that the support would certainly help her move a step closer to achieving her dream.