Lekki Port Has Positioned Nigeria As Regional Trade Hub – Wang Qiang

Despite possessing the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa and the sixth largest globally, Nigeria is charting a course beyond hydrocarbons. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, the Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr. Wang Qiang, speaks on this development and urges policymakers to replicate the Lekki Port model nationwide and be seen as a national blueprint for leveraging the blue economy to create jobs, attract investment, and build a more sustainable future for Nigeria. Excerpts

A lot has been reported about the capacities of the Lekki Deep Seaport. Can you confirm that this port is capable of changing the narrative about the Nigerian port industry?

The Lekki Deep Sea Port is Nigeria’s first fully automated deep water facility, equipped with cutting-edge ship-to-shore super-post Panamax cranes and advanced scanning technology. Built at a cost of approximately $1.6 billion, it was developed by the China Harbour Engineering Company as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The port’s ownership structure reflects international collaboration, with China Harbour Engineering Company and Singapore’s Tolaram Group holding a 75 per cent stake. The Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority share the remaining 25 per cent.

Covering 90 hectares within the Lagos Free Zone, the port is managed by Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT) and officially began fullscale operations in April 2023.

What is the capacity and estimated economic impact of the port as it is set to reach optimal performance?

The port is designed to be built in three phases. Once fully completed, it will have an annual handling capacity of six million TEUs, up from its current 2.7 million TEUs. Additionally, it includes facilities to manage large volumes of liquid and dry bulk cargo. The dry cargo terminal can handle up to four million tons annually.

Vessels docking at Lekki can carry over 14,500 containers. This expansion alleviates pressure on Nigeria’s congested Port Harcourt and is projected to generate over $200 billion in revenue, positioning Lekki as a premier West African cargo hub.

On June 29, 2023, the port welcomed its first transshipment vessel, carrying cargo from two of the world’s leading shipping lines, CMA CGM and Maersk. The vessel’s route included Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha, Tanjung Pelpas, Singapore, and Kribi (Cameroon) before arriving in Nigeria.

Why do you consider this port as a strategic investment by Nigeria, China and other stakeholders?

China remains Nigeria’s largest bilateral lender, funding infrastructure projects ranging from railways and highways to power generation. The Lekki Port itself involved an investment of $1.53 billion in fixed assets and $800 million in construction.

Over 45 years, the port is projected to generate an astonishing $361 billion in economic output. The development is expected to create 170,000 jobs, contributing $201 billion to federal and state revenues through taxes, duties, and royalties.

The port is estimated to impact the economy with $361 billion within its 45-year concession period, which is a multiplier effect of about 230 times the cost of construction.

The port is a “playbook” for how Nigeria can translate bold policies into transformative projects that drive trade, industry, and advance the blue economy’s sustainable growth. The port’s project delivery under a public-private partnership (PPP) model showcased the power of mobilising private capital, expertise and innovation to complement government policy.

The PPP model reduces pressure on public funds, transfers performance risk to competent private partners and accelerates efficiency and innovation in service delivery. The key factors that underpinned the port’s success, including a bankable structure with clear concession terms, enforceable performance standards, measurable local content commitments, community engagement, and environmental safeguards.

With the port’s current draft of 16.5 metres, it is capable of receiving some of the world’s largest container vessels and is equipped with super post-Panamax cranes, drive-through cargo scanners, and automated gate systems to cut vessel waiting times, lower logistics costs, and boost trade efficiency.

Since commencing transshipment operations in 2023, Lekki Port has begun positioning Nigeria as a regional trade hub under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), reclaiming maritime business previously lost to neighbouring West African countries and supporting landlocked nations in the region.

In specific terms, tell us the economic impact the completion of Lekki Port and subsequent commencement of operations would have on the Nigerian economy?

The economic impact of this project is quite enormous. Once completed, the project will further boost the economic activities within Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, and all of Nigeria. Studies project that the port will create about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs from port operations. Other ancillary services would also provide job opportunities.

The port will also generate approximately $201 billion in revenue from taxes, royalties in local and foreign currency duties. Also, over the term of the concession, there will be a direct and induced business revenue impact of $158 billion as well as a qualitative impact on the manufacturing, trade, and commercial services sector.

In summary, Lekki Port will have an aggregate impact of approximately $361 billion on the Nigerian economy. You can see that this will have a multiplier effect, thus helping to boost the Gross Domestic Product.

Lekki Port is coming when port users are already used to existing Apapa and Tin-Can Ports, your direct competitors. What are you going to do differently to attract businesses and sustain patronage?

Lekki Port is unique and intentionally so from when it was conceived. The port was designed and developed with this objective. Currently, the construction is being handled by CHELE, a subsidiary of China Harbour Engineering Company, one of the best marine contractors worldwide.

In addition, we have Louis Berger as part of the WSP Group, one of the largest multi-disciplinary infrastructure consulting firms in the world that are project management consultants.

In terms of marine infrastructure, we are aiming for global standards which put Lekki Port far ahead of the existing ports. In just phase 1, we will have a 1.5 metre quay at a water depth of 16.5 metres, which is unprecedented in these climes.

The port will also be equipped with Rubber Tyre Gantry (RTGs) and Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes which will make port operations efficient. There will be in-built technology that allows for screening and processing which will promote the efficient movement of goods within 48 hours.

In addition, the Port is located within the Lagos Free Zone, so port users or investors would be able to access the benefits attached to operating within a free zone under the NEPZA regime.

We are aware that Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise is developing Lekki Port in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority; how much support are you receiving from both stakeholders to ensure the required infrastructure is incorporated into the port?

The Lekki Port project has been identified as a game-changer by both Lagos State Government and the Federal Government, so both tiers of government have been fully involved in our efforts to develop the project and as we prepare for the start of port operations later this year.

The Board of Directors including the chairman, Biodun Dabiri, Alhaji Oyedele, and others have been very supportive in guiding the management team. Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has visited the port site personally and has promised us that the road infrastructure will be enhanced before the start of operations.

The Minister of Transportation visits the site every quarter on inspection and he is full of suggestions on how we can speed things. Together with the Managing Director of the NPA, he has assisted with solving some of our challenges.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has helped us to get all approvals for technical workers and the management team to come to Nigeria. So, all hands are on deck and we have free access to the stakeholders at the highest level, which has been of immense benefit and we appreciate all the support.

How has the funding of the Lekki Port project been, especially as the Nigerian government battles paucity of funds? We were very fortunate because a lot of the negotiations and arrangements for the funding had been done long ago.

For instance, the Facility Agreements with China Development Bank for the $629 million loan were signed in October 2019. Also, the shareholding agreement between China Harbour and Tolaram was already in place.

So, despite the difficulties of the government, all relevant parties are in sync with regards to putting the finishing touches in place for the financing.

Are there other challenges limiting the port project or envisaged future challenges as port operations progresses?

In May 2021, the Managing Director of the NPA set up a committee to oversee the preparations for the take-off of Lekki Port, and together we addressed issues as they occurred with support from our Board of Directors, Lagos State Government, and the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

A project of this magnitude and significance will surely have a lot of challenges to be surmounted but we are working with our stakeholders to address everything as we move from phase one to two and finally to the third and final phase.

The Lekki Port project represents a unified approach to investment in infrastructure in Nigeria. As a public-private partnership initiative being developed on a non-recourse project finance basis, it illustrates a high level of interconnectedness which is the growing trend of global collaboration.