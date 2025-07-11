Lekki Port Handles 222,000 TEUs In 6 Months

The Lekki Deep Seaport, Nigeria’s first deep-water port has processed 222,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) between January and June 2025.

Its Deputy Chief Operations Officer, Daniel Odibe, said on Thursday in Lagos that the port was on track to meet its annual projection of 500,000 TEUs, reflecting strong operational momentum and growing confidence in the facility’s capacity.

The port which began operations in 2023, is designed to handle up to 1.2 million TEUs annually in the first phase, while it is also expected to handled 2.5 million TEU’s at completion of the second phase.

In 2024, the port handled 287,000 TEUs. Its modern infrastructure and congestion-free operations have positioned it as a key logistics hub in West Africa, attracting global carriers and boosting Nigeria’s trade ambitions.

Odibe stressed that the port had announced an astounding 394.8 per cent increase in cargo handled in 2023 when compared to 2024.

The port processed 58,000 units of cargo in 2023, a significant jump from the 287,000 units handled in 2024. This remarkable growth is largely attributed to the port’s investment in up-todate cargo handling equipment, which Odibe highlighted as crucial for its operational effectiveness and efficiency.