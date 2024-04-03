Lekki Port Handles 100, 000 TEUs In 1 Year

One year after, Lekki Deep Sea Port has handled over 100, 000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers and over 25,000 transshipments in one year. Also, the port noted that 75 vessels were berthed within one year of its commercial operations between April 6th 2023 and April 2, 2024 with the berthing of GSL Alice.

The port made this known on its X account and expressed gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyege Oyetola; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko; Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for the success recorded.

It said: “In all, we have welcomed 75 vessels including the first LNG powered vessel and the largest ship of 366 LOA to enter Nigerian waters. “We also embarked on transhipment from June 2023 with the arrival of the first transhipment vessel, the CMA CGM Rimbaud. Since then, we have facilitated over 25,000 transshipments and counting. “As the only deep sea port in Nigeria with the ability to handle 14,000 TEU container vessels, we put our facilities to good use and have handled over 100,000 containers in the past one year, showcasing our capability to support global trade.

“We are grateful for the support of the Nigerian Ports Authority who provided marine services and tug boats. Lekki Port will continue to deliver on its promise to serve as a transhipment hub in West Africa.” To ensure efficient and seamless traffic management, it added that the management of the port had created a 153-capacity pre-gate truck park which would work with o vehicle booking system at the gate to avoid congestion.

Also, it stressed that the use of two Nuctech FS 6000 non-intrusive scanners by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) had been deployed to fast-track the process of cargo examination and evacuation to ensure safety and security with regards to goods passing through its gates, noting that the port was also duly authorised by the NCS to process and receive pharmaceutical products, expanding its operational versatility and contributing to public health.