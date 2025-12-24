Lekki Port Driving Capacity With 24 Hours Operations

Lekki Port has become the second largest port in Nigeria after Apapa Port in terms of trade volumes, after handling cargoes estimated at N13.46 trillion, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

From 2023 when it began operations to December 2025, Lekki Deep Sea Port and its terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFT), have handled and delivered 840,903 Twenty feet Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers to their respective owners, reaching 50 per cent capacity of the port.

In the year 2023 alone, 53,163 TEU of containers landed in the port. 284,297 TEU of containers handled and delivered to their respective owners. With a few days to the end of 2025, Lekki Port has handled 503,443 TEU of containers.

Also, between Q1 and Q3 2025, the port handled an estimated N13.46 trillion in total trade value, combining imports and exports, making it Nigeria’s second-largest port by trade value. This figure placed it ahead of Tin Can Island Port’s N9.31 trillion and almost double the N6.76 trillion recorded at Onne Port.

These figures were released by the managements of Lekki Deep Sea Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal. Both the managing directors of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited and LFT, Mr. Wang Qiang and Mr. Jedrzej Mierzewsky respectively.

For instance, Wang and Mierzewsky maintained that Lekki Port remains the only port that has the capacity for transhipment of cargo within Nigeria and that can compete favourably with other neighbouring ports in West Africa. According to Wang, the port was operating at close to half of its installed capacity, recording steady month-on-month growth in container throughput since September.

Specifically, he disclosed this during an end-of-the-year media parley with journalists that the port was approaching 50 per cent operational capacity, a development he attributed to growing confidence among shipping lines and cargo owners in Nigeria’s first deep seaport

. According to him, container traffic, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), has shown consistent improvement on a monthly basis, underscoring the port’s increasing role in Nigeria’s maritime trade.

Connectivity

Moreover, he identified efficient multimodal connectivity as a key factor required to sustain and accelerate the port’s growth, explaining that barge operations have emerged as a critical evacuation channel, currently accounting for about 10 per cent of cargo movement from the facility. Wang said the ongoing Lagos–Calabar coastal road proj

ect would significantly improve access and reduce congestion around the port, but stressed that rail connectivity remains indispensable, especially in view of the scale of industrial activities developing within the Lekki corridor.

He said: “I believe the train option is something the government is concerned about, and with the level of industrial activities in this region, we expect that it will be provided.”

Observation

Reiterating that Lekki Port is a fully automated terminal, the MD of Lekki Freeport Terminal, Captain Jedrzej Mierzewski noted that operational delays could persist until all stakeholders, particularly government agencies, fully embrace end-to-end digital processes.

Similarly, Mierzewski explained that Customs procedures, including physical cargo examinations, as well as other port services, must be comprehensively digitalised to achieve a significant reduction in cargo dwell time.

According to him, closer collaboration among terminal operators, Customs, customers and other service providers is essential for automation to deliver its full benefits.

He added that integration between the Customs system, the terminal operating system and customers’ platforms is already captured in an agreed implementation timeline. Mierzewski explained: “For automation to work efficiently, all players must be ready — customers, government and every stakeholder. Only then can we have a fantastic system.”

Furthermore, he noted that improved connectivity and operational efficiency would enable the port to effectively double its throughput capacity through performance optimisation, without the need for physical expansion.

Barging

Automation

Last line

